US-listed floating regasification specialist Excelerate Energy has signed an initial deal with Vietnam’s state energy company Petrovietnam to supply it with US LNG from early 2026 onwards.

Excelerate said it has inked a memorandum of understanding with Petrovietnam subsidiary Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp (PV Gas) to collaborate on securing “a reliable and stable supply of LNG” sourced from the US as early as 2026.