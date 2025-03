US-listed Excelerate Energy is holding its cards close on its plans for a floating storage and regasification unit that will serve a suite of LNG assets it is buying in a $1.06bn deal from New Fortress Energy.

On a conference call about the deal, the company’s management was asked about the 170,000-cbm Hoegh Gallant (built 2014), which New Fortress chartered in for 10 years in September 2021 from what is now Hoegh Evi.