LPG carrier owner Navigator Holdings should see profit continue to roll in this year due to excess US gas production.

Clarksons Securities said the US-listed owner of mid-size vessels will be supported by anticipated expansion in US propane, ethane and ethylene exports.

So far this year, propane shipments and the handysize LPG vessel segment have experienced growth, driven by propane’s increasing competitiveness against oil and the favourable pricing of LPG for energy and petrochemical consumers, the investment bank added.