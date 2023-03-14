South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) has raked in a pair of midsize gas carrier (MGC) newbuildings at a record level.

Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Engineering (KSOE) said an unnamed European owner has signed up for two LPG carriers worth KRW 193bn ($148.3m) or around $74m per ship — just shy of the price paid for the world’s first LPG dual-fuelled VLGC that was ordered four years ago.

KSOE did not disclose the identity of the buyer or the size of the vessels but said the MGCs would be delivered by October 2025.