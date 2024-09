Belgian ship and infrastructure asset owner Exmar is progressing the renewal of its LPG carrier fleet in what are proving to be strong market conditions.

Announcing its first-half figures, Exmar said that in the second quarter it sold its medium gas carrier the 38,115-cbm Waregem (built 2014) and completed the sale and charter-back of sister ship the Warinsart — which is now listed as the Severin Schulte.