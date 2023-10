Exmar executive director Carl-Antoine Saverys is quick to say that when it comes to ammonia-fuelling, it is not about being first.

But it will not escape eagle-eyed shipping industry watchers that his cousins at Compagnie Maritime Belge, led by chief executive Alexander Saverys, have also selected ammonia-fuelling for their on-order newcastlemax bulkers.

Both have plumped for engine designer WinGD’s offering on its upcoming ammonia dual-fuel engine.