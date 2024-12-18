Growing US LNG exports further would hurt global efforts to mitigate climate change, prove costly for American consumers and may not be needed to meet demand, the Biden administration’s long-awaited report on LNG has concluded.

The outgoing administration released its year-long analysis into the economic and environmental effects of LNG exports after imposing in January its freeze on projects seeking approval to export LNG to Europe and Asia under so-called non-free trade agreement export permits.