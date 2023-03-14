A fifteen-year-old, steam turbine-driven LNG carrier controlled by Mitsui OSK Lines and Karpowership joint venture KARMOL has been offered for sale in what is slowly transforming into a more liquid sale-and-purchase market for this sector.

Shipowners and brokers said the 147,546-cbm LNG Ebisu (built 2008) has become the latest steamship to be put on the market.

They indicated that Moss-type vessels, whose tank types are resistant to cargo sloshing, are most likely to find a buyer from those looking for ships that would make good candidates for LNG storage projects or for short inter-regional trading.