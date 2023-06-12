Four steam turbine LNG carriers from the original seven-ship fleet built for Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) project are being circulated for sale again after the last effort three years ago.

Brokers said the 127,362-cbm Northwest Sanderling (built 1989), 127,585-cbm Northwest Snipe (built 1990), 127,594-cbm Northwest Sandpiper (built 1993) and 127,443-cbm Northwest Stormpetrel (built 1994) are being marketed for sale.

They named Braemar and Fearnley LNG as the brokers handling the business and said the long-running process was fired up several months ago.