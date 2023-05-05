Shipyards have alerted owners of on-order LNG carrier newbuildings that a fire at a factory manufacturing insulation panels for their vessels could cause delays to construction.

TradeWinds has been told that the fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning on 5 May affected the panel and machining assembly line no. 2 at Hankuk Carbon Plant 2 factory in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province. This represents around 25% of the plant’s overall capacity.

Insulation foam production at the plant was not affected.