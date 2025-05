A first liquefied CO 2 carrier is nearing completion for Ineos’ Project Greensand carbon capture and storage project in the North Sea.

The 5,272-cbm vessel has been designed to transport liquefied CO 2 — initially captured from onshore sites — from the Port Esbjerg, Denmark, to the Nini West platform, where the CO 2 will be injected for safe and permanent storage into the Nini reservoir about 1,800 metres beneath the seabed in the Danish part of the North Sea.