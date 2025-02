An Omani-controlled ship is breaking cover as the first non-sanctioned LNG carrier to take the Red Sea route towards the Suez Canal in more than 12 months.

Kpler data shows the 148,174-cbm Salalah LNG (built 2005), which is listed as under the control of Oman’s state-owned Asyad Shipping Co, as moving northwards through the Red Sea over the weekend.

It loaded a cargo at the Oman LNG facility on 4 February.