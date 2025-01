A recently delivered, Novatek-chartered and Mitsui OSK Lines-owned Arc4 LNG carrier has moved into position at Russia’s site for LNG ship-to-ship transfers.

Data from Eikland Energy’s iGIS LNG shows the 174,000-cbm ice-strengthened North Moon (built 2024) alongside the 172,600-cbm Arc7 Nikolay Urvantsev (built 2019) to the south of Kildin Island, near Murmansk.

The Arc7 vessel, which loaded at Novatek’s Yamal plant last weekend, is expected to transship its cargo onto the North Moon.