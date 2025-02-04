John Fredriksen-controlled Flex LNG boasts 62 years of charter backlog on its 13-ship fleet and could see this extended to 96 years if charterers declare optional hire periods in what is currently an exceptionally weak LNG charter market.

Announcing its fourth-quarter results today, Flex LNG Management chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said: “During 2024, and in the fourth quarter particularly, we were able to secure new attractive backlog which will insulate us from the current market weakness.”