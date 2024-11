Flex LNG has agreed on a new 15-year time charter with Japanese utility and LNG trader JERA.

Oystein Kalleklev, chief executive of the John Fredriksen-backed shipowner, said the 173,400-cbm Flex Constellation (built 2019) will be fixed for a firm period from 2026 to 2041, with the possibility of an extension to 2043.

The LNG carrier is currently on a 10-month time charter with JERA until the end of the first quarter of 2025.