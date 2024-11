John Fredriksen-controlled Flex LNG plans to offer a redelivering LNG carrier for charter from the end of the first quarter of 2025 after the vessel’s charterer decided not to take up an optional one-year hire period.

In a third quarter results statement Flex said that this month the charterer of its 173,400-cbm Flex Constellation (built 2019) sent notice that they will not use the extension option under the time charter.