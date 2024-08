John Fredriksen-controlled Flex LNG has secured two new facilities that will refinance an existing $375m bank loan as a weak spot market hit its second quarter income.

Announcing second quarter results today, chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said that on the back of the recent charter extension of its 173,400-cbm LNG carrier Flex Endeavour (built 2018), the company has locked in a $160m sale and leaseback deal maturing in 2034.