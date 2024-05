Italy’s Fratelli Cosulich has welcomed a first methanol bunker vessel into its specialised fleet of vessels in Singapore.

The company named the 8,300-cbm newbuilding Marta Cosulich in Singapore, saying its arrival marks “a significant milestone” in its fleet investment.

The new vessel — named by its godmother and Fratelli Cosulich board member and CEO Marta Cosulich — will join Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore.