John Fredriksen-backed Avance Gas has scored a $315m profit from the sale of its very large gas carrier fleet to New York- and Oslo-listed BW LPG.

Oystein Kalleklev, chief executive of Oslo-listed Avance, disclosed the capital gain from the just-announced, $1.05bn transaction in a LinkedIn post.

As TradeWinds reported earlier on Thursday, Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW LPG has struck a deal to buy all of Avance’s 12 VLGCs.