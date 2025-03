Italy’s Snam has put its next-up floating storage and regasification unit-based LNG terminal into play with the arrival of the FSRU at Ravenna on the country’s north-eastern coast.

Snam executive director of LNG Elio Ruggeri posted a picture of the 170,000-cbm BW Singapore (built 2015) moored at the newly built offshore jetty at the former Petra facility about 8 km off Ravenna.