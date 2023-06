A new LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) controlled by Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum joint venture FueLNG has undertaken its first commercial operation off Singapore.

The 18,000-cbm newbuilding FueLNG Venosa supplied LNG bunkers to Eastern Pacific Shipping’s (EPS) 208,800-dwt bulk carrier newbuilding Mount Tai.

FueLNG heralded its latest move saying it underlines the company’s commitment to sustainable shipping and role in the industry’s energy transition.