Three LNG carriers have been sold for demolition in the first quarter of 2023 at strong prices as shipowners in the sector review some of their older tonnage for either recycling or secondhand sales.

Brokers said Sinokor Merchant Marine’s sale of the 127,580-cbm Grace Energy (built 1989) to cash buyers — which was reported by TradeWinds on 13 March — was helped by a strong price of $684 per ldt because of the vessel’s 2,700 tonnes of aluminium content.

A final demolition destination has yet to emerge for the 34-year-old vessel — among the top 10 oldest LNG carriers in the world fleet — which this week was still being quoted on brokers’ position lists.