Expanding LNG buyer Gail (India) has approached the market with a long-term tender for a modern LNG carrier.

Chartering sources said Gail is seeking a two-stroke vessel for delivery between September and October 2025 to take on hire for between seven and 14 years, which could see a vessel fixed out until 2038.

The state-run company has also offered owners the option of putting forward a bridging ship that might not necessarily be a two-stroke, if they can make a vessel fitting the requirement available from 2027.