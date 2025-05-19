Joint venture partners Pilot LNG and Seapath Group have received the final permits for their planned Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) project in the US and aim to start fuel deliveries in 2027.

GLBP said today it has authorisations from the US Army Corps of Engineers and US Coast Guard that will allow it to begin construction.

The Texas-based company said it now holds all the necessary permits and authorisation to move to a final investment decision, which it expects to take in the middle of this year.