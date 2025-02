Peter Livanos-controlled GasLog Partners’ fourth-quarter profit halved as it logged an $8.7m asset value fall on three LNG carriers.

In a results statement, the Livanos family and Onassis Foundation company, from which BlackRock exited as a 45% shareholder in January, said it recognised the non-cash impairment loss on two owned steam turbine vessels and one bareboat tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) LNG ship.