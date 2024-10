Energy company Gasum and shipowner Wasaline have signed a letter of intent to build what they claim will be the first large commercial vessel pooling service to help comply with FuelEU Maritime regulations.

Wasaline would provide the over-compliance under FuelEU by running its hybrid 800-passenger ropax Aurora Botnia (built 2021), which can operate on batteries, LNG and bio-LNG, on its daily route between Finland and Sweden.