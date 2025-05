Gasum and Wilhelmsen Ship Management have agreed a FuelEU Maritime compliance surplus trade on Hecla Emissions Management’s platform.

Under the deal, Finland’s Gasum will generate the needed amount of compliance balance surplus by using bio-LNG within their FuelEU Maritime pool and transfer the surplus to Wilhelmsen.

These volumes will be used to cover the FuelEU Maritime compliance deficits created by Wilhelmsen-managed vessels in the first four months of 2025.