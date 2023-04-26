GATX is still looking to sell three remaining specialised gas vessels after selling two of them last month.

The US equipment lessor, which is mostly focused on rail, decided last year that it would sell all five ships, which were managed by Dutch shipowner Anthony Veder since 2019.

The vessels that GATX still has for sale under its portfolio management division include the multigas carriers 10,000-cbm Coral Fraseri (built 2010) and Coral Furcata (built 2011), which can carry LNG, LPG and ethylene.