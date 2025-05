George Economou-controlled TMS Cardiff Gas has sold its last steam turbine LNG carrier to Chinese interests as the drip feed of older tonnage onto the market continues.

Brokers said the 145,000-cbm Condor LNG (ex-GasLog Athens, built 2006) fetched about $29m.

A name has yet to emerge for the buyer amid comments from market players that the sale remains “shrouded in secrecy”.