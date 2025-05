Dynagas LNG Partners, an owner of six large LNG carriers controlled by Greek tycoon George Procopiou, is dipping into its growing cash pile to buy back its preferred stock.

The New York-listed company said in its financial results earnings on Tuesday that it will redeem on 25 July all holders of its ‘Series B’ preferred stock.

The securities are currently worth about $55m and Dynagas LNG Partners will use its $70m cash balance to acquire them.