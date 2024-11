George Procopiou-backed Pure Energy has signed a $1.1bn sale-and-leaseback transaction with China’s CMB Financial Leasing for five 200,000-cbm LNG carriers originally contracted by Dynagas.

These are understood to be the five newbuildings that private Procopiou firm Dynagas ordered last year at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and which TradeWinds has already reported about.