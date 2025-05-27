Deutsche Energy Terminal has put its second floating storage and regasification unit-based LNG import terminal into operation off Wilhelmshaven using a pioneering jetty-less connection system.

DET said today it has commissioned its third floating LNG import terminal, marking the realisation of a key project under the German LNG Acceleration Act.

The new terminal — Wilhelmshaven II — uses Norwegian technology developer ECOnnect Energy’s IQuay F-Class to connect the FSRU, the 138,000-cbm Excelsior (built 2005), from its site 1.5