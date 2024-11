A pairing of Idan Ofer-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping and liner giant Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is being named as the parties behind a surprise four-ship KRW 514.8bn ($370.5m) order for LNG bunker vessels (LNGBVs) in South Korea.

Bunker industry sources said EPS and MSC are hooking up in a joint venture on the order for LNGBVs at HD Hyundai Mipo as the groundswell of LNG dual-fuelled container ship newbuildings continues to mount up.