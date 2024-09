China’s tanker giant Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET) is set to order its first solely-owned LNG carriers as it diversifies.

The Hong Kong-listed company said that at its latest board meeting, directors approved a $509.23m order for two 175,000-cbm ships to be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (Group) in China.

The deal is being handled by subsidiary Shanghai Cosco Shipping LNG Investment, which is investing in the ships through its Yuanhai LNG Investment Co unit.