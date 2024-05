Floating LNG production-focused Golar LNG is keen to hang on to a yard slot that would give it a delivery date in the second half of 2027 for its planned Mark II LNG carrier-to-FLNG unit conversion.

In a first-quarter results call, Golar chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo said that if the company takes a final investment decision and orders the unit in 2024, the yard sail away on the conversion would be the second half of 2027.