Karl Fredrik Staubo-led Golar LNG is looking at a wide range of floating LNG sizes for its fourth unit, including what would be the world’s largest LNG floater yet to be built.

Speaking on a results call, Staubo explained a comment in the company’s report that Golar is in talks with other shipyards on its fourth FLNG unit despite having an option on a yard slot in China where its first 2.3-mtpa