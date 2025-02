Tor Olav Troim-controlled Golar LNG has brought its Moss-type LNG carrier alongside at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for a $2.2bn conversion into what will be the company’s first MK II FLNG unit.

Golar chief technical officer Morten Skjong posted photos of the 149,172-cbm Fuji LNG (built 2004), which berthed at the shipyard’s wharf No 2 today.

The company bought the Fuji LNG in 2023 for about $77.5m,