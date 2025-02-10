Golar LNG’s floating LNG production unit at the BP-led Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project off Mauritania and Senegal has produced its first LNG with an initial export cargo planned.

Project shareholder Kosmos Energy said today that “liquefaction has commenced” at the West African project, which is being served by Golar’s 2.3-mtpa FLNG unit Gimi.

Kosmos said BP has given notice to the project’s offtaker, BP gas marketing, for an LNG carrier to arrive later this quarter to export the first cargo from the FLNG unit.