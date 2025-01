Golar LNG’s floating LNG production unit Gimi has received its first feed gas from BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project off West Africa.

Golar said the 2.3-mtpa FLNG unit received the feed gas from the BP-operated floating production storage and offloading unit on the project on the maritime borders of Mauritania and Senegal on 18 January.

It said full commissioning of the Gimi has now begun.