Expansion-minded Golar LNG’s team met with Argentina’s President Javier Milei this week as news emerged that key domestic energy company YPF is joining the company and its partner Pan American Energy in their floating LNG production project.

Golar chief commercial officer Federico Petersen posted a shot of company chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo, YPF executive vice president for gas and electricity Marcos Browne and himself with Milei.