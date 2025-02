Golar LNG was downgraded to “hold” from “buy” by DNB Markets following its exit from LNG carrier ownership.

However, analyst Jorgen Lian raised the share target price to $44 from $42 per share.

Last week, the New York-listed company confirmed the sale of the 140,700-cbm steamship Golar Arctic (built 2003) for $24m, marking its exit from LNG shipping.