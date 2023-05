Floating LNG (FLNG)-focused Golar LNG is considering fresh opportunities for redeploying its Cameroon-based FLNG unit Hilli.

In a first-quarter results statement, Golar said it had seen “a significant increase in interest and momentum for re-contracting alternatives for FLNG Hilli” in recent months.

“Several promising projects that have more attractive economics than the current contract are now being discussed,” the company said.