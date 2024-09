Tor Olav Troim-controlled Golar LNG has inked an order for a first of a new breed of LNG carrier-to-floating LNG (FLNG) production unit that will cost about $2.2bn.

The company signed a planned engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Chinese yard CIMC Raffles (CIMC) for the first of its MK II floating LNG (FLNG) production vessels.