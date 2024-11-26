Argentina’s YPF is to team up with rival gas developers Pan American Energy Group and its partner Golar LNG on their floating LNG production project.
YPF executive chairman Horacio Marin confirmed the move in a post on LinkedIn on Monday.
YPF to join forces with Golar LNG and Pan American on Vaca Muerta floater plans
