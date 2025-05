Golar LNG has taken a final investment decision on the 20-year redeployment of its 2.45 mtpa FLNG Hilli Episeyo to consortium Southern Energy in Argentina and agreed a deal on its under-conversion unit.

Tor Olav Troim-controlled Golar said the charter on the existing unit — which is more commonly referred to as the Hilli — is due to begin in 2027.