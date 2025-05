Floating LNG (FLNG)-focused Golar LNG is poised to build out its FLNG interests and is in pole position with the contract backlog to do this, chairman Tor Olav Troim said today.

Making a rare guest appearance on the company’s results call, the Golar chairman said that aside from the anticipated conclusion of the charter on its first MkII LNG carrier-to-FLNG conversion, Golar also has the possibility to conclude on its fourth and maybe fifth FLNG units within 2025.