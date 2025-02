Greek bulker company Golden Union is diversifying into the gas sector with LNG bunkering vessels.

The Theodore Veniamis-led company has joined forces with Sabrina Chao and Kenneth Lam’s SeaKapital Holdings to order up to six LNG bunker newbuildings in China.

Continental Kapital Union Holding Co is the joint venture behind the series of 20,000-cbm LNG bunkering ships that were reportedly inked at Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding last week.