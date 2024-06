Sea Hawk Maritime, a company led by the second generation of Greece’s Kourtesis family, is following up on plans to build up and diversify its portfolio, with the priority being gas carriers.

TradeWinds reported back in February how the owner of two MR tankers made its first bets in the LPG segment.

It acquired two vessels in the secondhand market and signed a letter of intent for a newbuilding with an unidentified Japanese yard.