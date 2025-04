Greek property magnate Ioannis Papalekas has registered to make sales from his $265m holding in Evangelos Marinakis’ US-listed Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC).

The move was revealed in a US securities filing that states all 15.14m shares owned by Papalekas’ Paparebecorp and Ascetico companies may be offloaded “from time to time”.

The filing is seen as more of a housekeeping move and there is no indication of any imminent disposals.