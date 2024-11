Singapore’s BW Epic Kosan (BWEK) has continued to divest smaller LPG carriers.

Expanding Greek owner Erasmus Shipinvest, led by John Su, has been named by brokers as the buyer of a trio of the BW Group-backed company’s Japanese-built vessels: the 5,019-cbm Epic St Agnes and Epic St Ivan (both built 2015), and the 5,017-cbm Epic St Martin (built 2008).

Prices were not disclosed, but VesselsValue assesses the 2015 units as worth $16m each and the older vessel at $11m.